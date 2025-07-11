Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,609,039.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 269,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,503.37. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

