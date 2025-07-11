Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $22,412,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortive by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Fortive’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

