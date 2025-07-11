Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,968,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,780. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

