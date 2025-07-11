Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIN. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

FLIN stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

