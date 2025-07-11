Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

View Our Latest Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.