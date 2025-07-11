Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Garmin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 255.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.71 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

