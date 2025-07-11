GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 832.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.30 and a 200 day moving average of $255.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

