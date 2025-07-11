HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $378.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

