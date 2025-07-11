Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Increased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,825,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 661,000 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.