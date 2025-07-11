Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,235 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $166,804,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

