Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $78,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 684,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after buying an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,420,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 731.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 305,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last 90 days. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of HLI opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day moving average is $170.74. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

