H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of H&R Block worth $90,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $30,429,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of HRB opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

