IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.11.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $541.09 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.45 and a 200-day moving average of $458.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

