IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $141,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8%
NYSE:JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.