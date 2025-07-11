Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,211,450.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $2,211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 298.90, a PEG ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Datadog by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

