Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.