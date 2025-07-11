iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1986 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

