Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,233.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 815,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

