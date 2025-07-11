Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 439,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

