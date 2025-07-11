JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $800.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.