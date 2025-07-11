JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.45.

Shares of JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

