JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

