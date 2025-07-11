Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $82,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $490.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.92 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.40.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

