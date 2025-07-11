Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.56.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

