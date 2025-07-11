Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 901,995,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,064,992,706.50. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

