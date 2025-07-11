MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of MDU Resources Group worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5,682.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

