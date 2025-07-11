Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stake Decreased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,201,000 after buying an additional 8,329,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,038,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 992,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

