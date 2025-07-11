New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,050,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,441,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,576,000 after purchasing an additional 404,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 764,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

