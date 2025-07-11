New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVR Energy stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. CVR Energy Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 98,875 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,763,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 70,339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,852,237.84. This represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 326,066 shares of company stock worth $5,862,228. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

