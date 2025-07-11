New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $266,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $941.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

