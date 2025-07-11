New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $689,000 Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 167,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,413.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,775. This represents a 16.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 148,272 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260,312.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 438,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,397. This represents a 51.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Express

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.