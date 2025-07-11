New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $690,000 Holdings in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRGY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

