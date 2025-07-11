Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

