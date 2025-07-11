Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $79,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nutanix by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

