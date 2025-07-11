NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 11,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $164.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

