OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,794 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,631.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $98.70 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

