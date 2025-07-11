OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waters alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 85.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $353.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $292.06 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.