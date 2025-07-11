OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

