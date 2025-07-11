OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $142,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordson by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 214,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 19,089.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $223.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.97. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

