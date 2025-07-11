OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $58,074,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $476.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.43. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $498.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

