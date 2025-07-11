OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 116.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.