OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.4%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $469.92 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

