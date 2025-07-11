OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $16,525,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $231.31 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average is $220.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. This represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

