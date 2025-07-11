OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,905,000 after buying an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $718,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.