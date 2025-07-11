OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Insmed Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, Director David W. J. Mcgirr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $219,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,164.21. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,401.94. This represents a 52.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,516 shares of company stock valued at $48,737,083. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

