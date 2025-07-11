OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AIZ opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.63 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.