OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $388,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,367. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

