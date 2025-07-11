OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LRN opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

