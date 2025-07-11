OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 98,020.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3%

BATS FJUN opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $995.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.