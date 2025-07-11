OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,780 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,780 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 60.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE FTV opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

